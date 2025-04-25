He Left His Wife After She Cheated On Him Two Times

CURAphotography - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This man has spent the last eleven years married to his wife, and they have two children together. He was under the impression that he and his wife had a strong bond.

While they were hardly perfect, he thought things were going well, even though they got stuck in the repetition of working, dealing with the kids, paying bills, going to sleep, and then getting up and doing it all over again.

“Then, three years ago, I found out my wife had an affair. I stumbled on a message she hadn’t deleted,” he explained.

“It felt like someone knocked the wind out of me. She broke down crying, told me it was a huge mistake, swore she loved me, and begged for forgiveness. Against every part of me that was hurt and angry, I gave it to her mostly for the sake of our family.”

“We tried. Therapy, reconnecting, communicating. And I genuinely believed we were rebuilding something stronger.”

A couple of days ago, he realized his wife was showing signs of cheating on him all over again, and he was correct about that.

He went snooping and got the evidence he needed to prove his wife was cheating for a second time. He even called her out, and she didn’t attempt to hide what she was doing.

Instead, his wife sobbed and came up with excuses for why she messed up twice in a row. He didn’t get mad or yell. He simply informed his wife that he was done.

“I couldn’t keep sacrificing my self-respect or sanity for someone who clearly didn’t value the second chance she begged for,” he added.

“I’ve since found a new place and am working to keep things as steady as I can for our kids. Now, some people close to us, especially family, are questioning whether I should’ve stayed “for the kids,” or tried again. But I feel like I’ve already given everything I could.”

Do you think he’s wrong for leaving?

