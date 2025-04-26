Her Boss Is Cutting Her Salary In Half Even Though She Does Everything, So She Wants To Quit

DragonImages - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Two years ago, the restaurant where this woman works began to go downhill. She’s done everything possible to obtain new customers and increase sales, but the owners won’t use social media or advertise, so her efforts are pretty futile.

The owners also will not replace equipment in the restaurant when it breaks, so the doors to the coolers come off multiple times in one shift, and there is mold growing in their ice machine.

An AC unit located in the kitchen is broken, too, so it’s boiling hot in there and is a rough environment for the cooks to work in.

“I have been working there for 12 years and I love my job 90% of the time, but yesterday I was told that my salary would be cut in half starting next pay period and they wanted ME to pick what my remaining responsibilities would be… keep in mind, I am the only manager and there is no chef,” she explained.

“I manage all orders (beer, liquor, wine and food), I plan special events (Thanksgiving dinners, beer specials, etc.), I cook when a kitchen guy is out sick, I bartend when no one can cover a shift, I am the electrician/plumber/HVAC/janitor/therapist.”

“I make all the schedules, do all the training, created the training program, pay the bills, the list goes on… The owners take extravagant trips yearly, like going to the Paris Olympics or Scotland for a week. They spent 3 months in Europe two summers ago… while I ran their business.”

But since the business is struggling and she is the only employee collecting a salary, her boss said she has to walk away from half of her salary.

She is currently making $1,800 a week, which means she’s being reduced to $900. She will have to work at their bar to make that up, meaning her bartenders will get fewer shifts and less money because of that.

She would love to tell her boss that she’s not willing to accept half her salary for all of her hard work, but she’s positive that will result in her getting fired. Or, she will have to quit.

DragonImages – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Does that make me a selfish [jerk]? My husband says I should stick it out because I need the insurance, but I am tired of feeling like I have been taken advantage of.”

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski