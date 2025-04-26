Her Ex’s Wife Wants Her To Pay Back The $12,000 He Spent On Her While He Was Cheating

Back in the fall of 2023, this 28-year-old woman met a 43-year-old guy on a dating app. He told her that he had partial custody of his children and was divorced from his wife.

She didn’t investigate this further, as she trusted what he was saying. Unfortunately, she only just found out that he was cheating (with her) and was actually very married back when she was seeing him.

“We [dated] for about 5 months, he definitely love bombed me and bought me expensive gifts (Tiffany necklace, Coach purse, hair salon gift cards, etc.), and we did two trips to ski resorts,” she explained.

“He paid for it all, my plane ticket, resort, ski passes, all food, etc. We also usually ate out about once a week at more upscale places. He also gave me $3,000 for a down payment on my car to help me get a safer ride.”

“I knew it was a lot, but he said he had the money and was happy to help. He told me he worked remotely for a finance business and traded crypto. So it was a whirlwind, very exciting and fun. Near the 4-month mark, I asked about meeting his kids eventually, and he shut it down, said they don’t take well to girlfriends.”

She accepted that, even though she thought it was strange. Then, five months into dating, she brought up what she wanted out of the relationship.

She said she expected that they would begin meeting one another’s loved ones and intertwining their lives. Her boyfriend pushed back and said he couldn’t do it.

They ended up amicably going their separate ways, as she was interested in a partner, not just a guy who was going to take her on fancy trips and out to dinner.

A month ago, which is close to a year and a half since their breakup, she caught her now ex-boyfriend’s photo posted in a Facebook group dedicated to women finding out if they’re dating the same man.

She commented that she had a nice time dating him, yet he was not interested in a serious, long-term relationship.

“Well. I then got a DM from someone I didn’t know. She told me she is/was his wife. They are separated because she found out he was cheating on her,” she continued.

“I told her I was very sorry to hear that. She asked when we dated, and I gave her the months. She thanked me and said it helped her move on to know there were others.”

A couple of weeks after that, her ex’s wife sent her another message. She revealed that she had gone digging through her credit card statements and realized thousands of dollars had been charged to her card while they were dating.

Her ex’s wife wanted to know if they had gone on any trips together. That made her uneasy, but she answered honestly that they had gone to two different ski mountains.

Her ex’s wife mentioned he had said the trip was an escape for himself to go on alone, but obviously it cost so much since it was a trip for two, not one.

“She told me he was unemployed for years, and it was all her money he was using and tied to her credit card,” she added.

“Again, I told her I was very sorry, it was a long time ago, I sincerely didn’t know about her, and I had moved forward. She then said she expected me to pay her half of all the expenses on the credit card for itemized things like airline charges, resorts, restaurants, stores like Tiffany’s, Coach, and others.”

“The amount she gave me was crazy, like $12,000. I told her I did not have that kind of money, and it was all presented as a gift with no intention of being paid back. And that I would not be paying her that money.”

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for refusing to pay back her ex’s wife.

What do you think?

