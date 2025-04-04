Her Brother’s Angry That She Won’t Give Him The Heirloom Ring She Inherited From Their Grandma So He Can Propose To His Girlfriend

At the center of the family feud this woman is currently having with her loved ones is one thing: her grandma’s heirloom engagement ring that she inherited.

Her grandma made sure her will stated that she would receive the ring, and it’s absolutely stunning. Not only that; it holds value to her on a sentimental level.

She and her grandma shared a very close bond when she was little, and so as soon as she received the ring, she made sure to keep it in a safe place for the last few years.

Now, her 30-year-old brother wants to propose to his girlfriend, who is 28, and he asked her not that long ago for their grandma’s ring.

“He said it would mean a lot to him to keep it in the family, and that his girlfriend loves vintage rings,” she explained.

“I told him no. This ring was left to me, and I intend to either keep it or use it for myself someday. He got really upset, saying I was being selfish and that it’s “just sitting in a box” while he has an actual use for it.”

Her mom and dad are on her brother’s side, not hers. They feel that since her brother is the oldest child, the ring should be his, and they don’t understand why Grandma didn’t will it to him.

Her parents have also accused her of creating issues for no good reason. The fight over the ring got a lot more out of control when her brother stated she was being a spiteful hoarder, and that she should be excited to give him the ring since it won’t be leaving their family.

She pointed out to her brother that the ring will continue to be in their family since she’s not forking it over anytime soon, and that really made him mad.

“Now, he’s barely speaking to me, and my parents keep texting me about how hurt he is,” she concluded.

She’s left wondering if it’s wrong of her not to want to give the ring to her brother to propose to his girlfriend with.

What do you think?

