Her Husband Divorced Her As Soon As He Got His Green Card

mimagephotos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back in 2020, this 32-year-old woman met her 33-year-old husband on a dating app geared towards South Asians.

Their relationship started out long-distance, but they managed to fall in love genuinely. Or, so she thought. Now it seems everything was a lie to her.

Her husband frequently visited her in America, then came to live with her and her family. From there, they had a courthouse wedding and a traditional one as well.

“I sponsored his U.S. immigration — we even bought a house, traveled the world, and had a child together,” she explained.

“But over time, cracks formed. His parents never accepted me. He didn’t help around the house. When I got pregnant, he and his family were visibly disappointed.”

“After our son was born, things got worse. I had a traumatic labor and went back to work after just 6 weeks while he was unemployed.”

Her father-in-law ended up emailing her and writing some terrible things about her and her loved ones. Her husband was completely aware of the email, so she left their house for some space.

She was gone for a couple of days, and when she returned, she was shocked to discover that her husband had secretly gotten their locks changed.

She wanted to leave her husband and revoke his sponsorship, yet he pleaded with her to remain in their marriage.

Her husband promised that he would no longer talk to his parents and was willing to do everything for the sake of their son.

She chose to believe her husband. She desperately wanted to stay together for their child to grow up with both parents in his life.

“A few months later, after we traveled to India and things felt relatively fine, he got his Green Card. Within weeks, he said we were ‘incompatible,’ refused counseling, and filed for divorce with zero warning,” she continued.

She’s reeling with grief and is flooded with questions, such as did her husband use her for a Green Card from the beginning?

How will she tell her son what happened when he grows up? Why was she not enough for her husband after providing him with everything he needed?

Can she manage to feel safe in a relationship with a man in the future? How did she manage to miss out on seeing the real man her husband is?

“I’m trying to find my way back to myself, but I feel discarded, invisible, and like I failed. I don’t even know how to begin healing. How do you come back from something like this?” she wondered.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

