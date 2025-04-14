Her Husband Wants To Move His Ex Into Their House While She’s Going Through A Divorce

nyul - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For the last five years, this woman has been married to her husband, and he entered their relationship with two kids that he had with his ex.

Her husband’s ex got married to another man and had a child with him. She co-parents well with her husband’s ex, since she’s quite a nice woman.

She honestly doesn’t have any problems with her husband’s ex, and she even offers to babysit her other kid to help her out.

“They’ve been broken up for about 16 years, so I truly believe their friendship is strictly platonic, nothing else,” she explained.

“Well, she and her husband are having a lot of issues. She’s expressed wanting to leave and possibly get a divorce. She was telling my husband on the phone that she was looking at apartments, but they’re way too expensive for her right now.”

“After that conversation, my husband asked me my thoughts on her and her other child moving in temporarily while she either goes through a divorce or a separation.”

Like she mentioned, she thinks her husband’s ex is great and all, but that doesn’t mean they should be roommates.

If she were to agree to allow her husband’s ex to move in with them, she can’t see that arrangement ending in anything but a disaster.

She doesn’t even need to talk about the finer details like how much rent her husband’s ex should pay them or when she should plan on finding other living arrangements to know it’s bad news, and she doesn’t want to go along with this.

nyul – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She’s afraid that allowing her husband’s ex to live under their roof will mean that their co-parenting relationship could get ugly.

“My suggestion is we take the 2 kids full-time while she figures something out. I have a feeling this will upset my husband because he feels like he’s helping the kids out by helping her out,” she said.

Do you think she’s mean for wanting to prevent her husband’s ex from living with them while she goes through a divorce?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski