She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Tried To Make Her Pay As A Gold Digger Test

Cavan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 18-year-old girl knows a guy the same age as her named Lucas, who has been crushing on her since back in the sixth grade.

Lucas was never overly flirtatious with her, and they became friends during high school. They tried to move forward in a more romantic direction, which flopped.

Finally, Lucas asked her out on an official date while promising that he would “treat her better” this time. She said yes to the date, as she was curious to see if things between them could turn into more than a friendship.

“He planned the date and took me to a Japanese restaurant because he knew I loved it. I had my heart set on trying their signature curry katsu set, and I even told him how I was excited to try it,” she explained.

“However, on the drive there, he asked if we could share a meal because the portions were “huge.” Weird, but I went along with it.”

“At the restaurant, he only let me choose between two of the cheapest sets (neither was curry katsu). I said one set might not be enough, so he added dumplings (also the cheapest app option) without asking what I wanted. We agreed on splitting the bill beforehand, so why couldn’t I get what I wanted?”

The food arrived, and it was clearly only enough for one person, not two. She and Lucas split up the dumplings, and there was one leftover, which Lucas spent an entire minute trying to evenly divide up for them.

She was so annoyed that she told Lucas to just eat it. Lucas then dived into the katsu and ate the majority of it without checking to see if she wanted more.

He finally noticed she wasn’t as caught up on the food as he was, and he stopped when there were two pieces of katsu left on the plate.

She picked one up, and Lucas grabbed the second one, stating it was even. She was irritated and famished, so she asked Lucas if she could have the free soup that had come with their meal. She only took a couple of sips before Lucas finished the whole thing.

“I guess he must have noticed my annoyance since he slowly offered to just pay for the meal,” she added. “At that point, I was so done and just wanted to leave, so I declined, not wanting to owe him anything.”

“He literally breathed a sigh of relief and said TO BE QUOTED, “that was actually a test to see if you’re a gold digger.”

“…I left the restaurant hungry, annoyed, and with trust issues. Safe to say we’re no longer talking. How do you claim to like someone for years and treat them like that on your first date?”

