Her Husband’s Mistress Won’t Leave Him Alone Now That He Made It Clear He Wants To Save His Marriage

Would you stay with your partner or choose to leave if you found out that they were cheating on you? This 26-year-old woman chose to remain married to her 28-year-old husband after discovering his affair.

Although her husband made it clear to his mistress that he wanted to save his marriage, this woman will not accept that.

In fact, her husband’s mistress is really going out of her way to insert herself into his life and do anything in her power to be closer to him.

“The affair happened over a year ago. We chose to work through it, and I know for a fact he hasn’t done anything inappropriate with her since. The issue now is her; she won’t leave my husband alone,” she explained.

“She recently weaseled her way back into our lives by starting a relationship with my husband’s stepbrother (They became step-siblings later in life, so they/we were never super close).”

“She specifically asks people if my husband will be at events before attending. She somehow found out his lunch schedule and has shown up to the same restaurant multiple weeks in a row, where he and his coworkers go regularly.”

Earlier this morning, she drove her husband’s truck to get breakfast for her and their children since he had blocked her car in.

As soon as she arrived in their tiny little town, her husband’s mistress was there, driving right behind her. She entered the parking lot of the restaurant where she was getting food, and the woman pulled in as well.

She sat in the truck to see what would happen, but the woman didn’t make any moves. She then got out of the truck and walked into the restaurant.

She was inside for hardly three minutes, and when she walked back out to her husband’s truck, his mistress was nowhere in sight.

She thinks her husband’s mistress thought it was her husband, and as soon as she spotted her, she decided to leave.

“She knew my husband was married with kids. I’m not excusing what my husband did—he was absolutely in the wrong, and we’ve worked hard to move forward from that,” she added.

“But when he told her it was over and that he wanted to focus on our marriage, she begged him to continue the affair.”

“I’m scared of how far she might go, but more than anything, I’m just sick of it. Do I confront her? I don’t want to give her the satisfaction of knowing she’s getting to me, but how long am I supposed to just put up with this?”

They live in a painfully small town, so it’s not like she can pick up and move to avoid her husband’s mistress.

How do you think she should handle this woman?

