Her Millionaire Husband Has Never Paid Taxes, And The Water In Their House Just Got Shut Off

Dmitry Tsvetkov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Last May, this 25-year-old woman tied the knot with her 33-year-old husband, who happens to be a millionaire.

Prior to their wedding, her husband lived with his mom (also a millionaire) until he purchased his own home in 2021, and so their water bill still gets sent to his mom’s home.

They moved into her husband’s home following their wedding day, and the house is exclusively in his name. Her husband’s mom lives a couple of blocks away from them, and her husband and his mom are quite close.

“Yesterday, we texted back and forth through the day, and 75 minutes before couples counseling, at 5:15 pm, he calls and said the city shut off the water in the house this morning,” she explained.

“He stays at home during the day, and I leave for my grad student job. He said he never paid the water bill, so it got turned off. I thought he was paying on time.”

“Then today we are working on our 2024 married filing jointly return. He had things to look up. We submit it. He tells me at the end of the call it will be rejected because his AGI is made up because he has never paid taxes, apart from a few W2s withholding money, but nothing withheld on his 1099s. The return gets rejected by the IRS.”

Now, they had two different conversations while going through their taxes together, where she mentioned to her husband how she felt so bad for people who find out their partner has not paid their taxes.

She even asked her husband if he paid his taxes, and he said he had. But then, when she asked him the same question a second time, he admitted he had never paid his taxes.



She felt blindsided when her husband owned up to his lie, as throughout the time they’ve been together, he’s told her that he has a person who helps him do all of his tax returns, which obviously is not the case.

“I want out. He can afford water at home. I want someone who pays their taxes, pays towards the utilities. I am a grad student. I have a stipend, so I get $1,100 biweekly,” she continued.

“I said for the first time to my best friend that I have never thought this before, but I think my husband is a loser.”

What advice do you have for her, and what would you do if you found out that your partner was lying about something so big?

