Her Wedding Videographer Deleted Everything When She Asked For A Refund, So She Has No Memories Of Her Special Day

In October, this woman got married to her husband, and she hired a videographer to capture all of her memories at her wedding.

She made sure to pay this guy in full for six hours of him photographing and videoing their wedding, all the raw footage, a documentary kind of movie, and a livestream so that their loved ones in another country could watch their ceremony.

It cost her $3,251.57, and she put the deposit down prior to her wedding day. After her wedding was over, she paid the remaining balance, as she had no reason not to trust her videographer.

“We even went out of our way to mail him his microphone afterward at our own expense,” she explained.

“Then? Silence. Months of nothing. No communication. I finally reached out again in April, and he told me he’d deliver everything by April 12th. That didn’t happen.”

“When he finally sent a Dropbox link the next day, the videos were nothing like what we paid for — no editing, terrible audio, just plain bad. I couldn’t even hear our vows.”

She called him, expecting an explanation for why her videos and photos were absolute trash, but he would not answer her.

She then cleverly called him from her sister’s phone so he wouldn’t recognize the number, and then he picked up.

He was so nasty to her and said she could sue him when she requested a refund, since his work was not up to par.

“Then (and I still can’t believe this part) he hung up on me and deleted the Dropbox folder minutes later,” she said.

“Luckily, I had managed to partially download one video. But everything else? Gone. No final edit, no raw footage, no memories. Just…gone.”

“The livestream (which family in France stayed up late to watch) was glitchy and cut out halfway. The only decent footage I have is a guest’s 30-minute iPhone clip.”

How sad is that? She has no photos or videos of her special day, and she’s so heartbroken about that. She decided to file a police report and a complaint with the Texas Attorney General and the FTC as well.

She additionally sent him a demand letter asking that he refund her money within ten days and fork over the raw footage, or she will be seeing him in small claims court.

On her birthday, she spent the whole day in the police station dealing with this instead of having a good time with her loved ones, and this has been a total nightmare.

“I’ve cried over this more than I ever thought I would. This was my wedding. And now I feel like my memories were literally erased by someone who just didn’t care because my wedding was “small” and not flashy enough to impress his portfolio,” she continued.

What advice do you have for her?

