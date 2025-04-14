She Dumped Her Boyfriend After He Read Her Little Sister’s Diary And Taunted Her About Her Crush

This woman has a little sister who keeps a diary. While her sister’s thoughts were supposed to have been private, their mom ended up reading the diary.

In the diary, her sister revealed her insecurities and wrote about how she was being bullied while at school. Her sister included some not-so-nice things about their parents, so their mom absolutely freaked out when she saw what was in there.

So much for privacy, right? Well, anyway, their mom took offense and snapped that she wasn’t perfect and clearly was a bad mom.

Their mom wouldn’t listen to a word her sister said in response, and since that fateful day, her sister has made sure to hide her diary away from prying eyes.

Not that long ago, she came home one day and found that her sister looked super upset and wouldn’t come out of her room.

She sat down next to her on her bed, and her sister was about to cry. She hugged her, and then her sister told her that her boyfriend had come into her room and read her diary while she was out hanging with her friends.

Her boyfriend then taunted her sister about her crush, whom she had written about in her diary, and said extremely cruel things, like perhaps she wasn’t good enough for the boy.

The thing is, her sister was turned down by the boy she likes, and her boyfriend could see that from reading the diary.

Her sister was so humiliated about being rejected, she had even asked her not to tell anyone about it and to keep it a secret.

And then here her boyfriend was spreading that around and not considering how hurt her sister was about it.

She was furious with her boyfriend, and when she confronted him, he still failed to see how he was wrong and tried to downplay picking on her sister.

She pointed out to her boyfriend that he never should have picked up her sister’s diary and read it in the first place, and she insisted that he owed her sister an apology.

“I was really, really emotional in the moment, and when he started with “sorry you’re sad, I brought up that vulnerable stuff, didn’t mean to hurt you,” I ended up blowing up on him, and I told him that we’re done and he needs to move out,” she explained.

Her boyfriend has since gone to stay with his mom and dad, and she’s serious about dumping him over how he treated her little sister.

Her boyfriend keeps texting her to say that he’s happy to apologize and wants her to give him another chance, but her sister is so upset that she doesn’t want to do that.

She hasn’t responded, and she’s left wondering if she took it too far by dumping her boyfriend.

What do you think?

