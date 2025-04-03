He’s Dishing On What The Most Toxic Zodiac Sign Pairings Are When It Comes To Love

Some zodiac pairings are like peanut butter and jelly. They just belong together! Others, not so much. If you’ve ever wondered why some relationships quickly crash and burn, it could be that their zodiac signs do not align.

TikToker @astrologybro is describing the top five most toxic zodiac pairings. They create a lot of drama with each other.

Virgo and Libra

Both of these signs are beautiful and analytical with powerful minds. But over time, resentment can start to build up between the two. Libras want harmony and peace.

Being with a Virgo may bring the opposite of that. Libras might end up feeling constantly picked at for every little thing and just want Virgos to chill out. Virgos love the charm of Libras but get annoyed at them for not having a backbone.

Leo and Capricorn

These two are both good at manifesting what they want and accomplishing their goals. However, they do so in completely different ways. Leos are larger than life itself and crave attention. They do not play by the rules.

Capricorns are all about the rules and value their independence. They would rather reach their goals on their own without asking for help or handouts. They do not need attention.

A Leo and a Capricorn can make the ultimate power couple, but if there is an imbalance, such as one of them is making more sacrifices or is more successful, there will be tension and resentment. They do not understand how the other approaches life, and when they get hurt, they have quite a temper.

Aries and Taurus

At first, they seem really similar on the surface. They are both hard-headed, intense leaders, but they do it in different ways. A Taurus has staying power and can outlast everyone. They are the definition of “slow and steady wins the race.”

Meanwhile, an Aries gets bored easily. They always want to move on to the next thing, getting stuff done in enthusiastic bounds and leaps. Aries will get impatient and frustrated with Taurus because they feel like Taurus is moving too slowly. Neither will back down, so it is difficult to resolve conflicts.

Scorpio and Aquarius

These two signs do not make a good relationship at all. Scorpios want close bonds and absolute commitment from a partner, whereas Aquarius does not want to be tied down. Aquarius requires more space and will feel suffocated by Scorpios.

Aquarius fights back when their values are being imposed on, while Scorpios get mad when hurt or when they feel like their partner is a flight risk.

Cancer and Gemini

They are naturally drawn together because they are so different, and that difference is fascinating to them. Geminis don’t really go deep into their emotions and feelings. Cancers want protection, safety, and nurturing from their partner.

Ultimately, they are not a good pairing because Geminis will rely on Cancers to fulfill their emotional needs, resulting in criticism from Cancers.

