His Ex’s Parents Are Pushing Him To Play Dad To Her Baby

This 30-year-old man and his ex, who’s also 30, had two children together before she cheated on him with his 31-year-old former best friend, John. So, he and his ex broke up in 2022, and now, they share legal and physical custody of their 8-year-old and 6-year-old kids.

Then, his ex went on to date John until December 2024, when, in an unsurprising twist of events, John also found out that he’d been cheated on. Things were more complicated this time around, though, since his ex turned out to be pregnant, and the baby’s paternity was up in the air.

“John tried reaching out to me about it, but I continued to ignore him like I had while he was with my ex. John and I will never be friends again,” he noted.

His ex ultimately gave birth to her baby in February, but it remains unknown who the father of the child is. They’re still waiting for DNA test results to come back, and until then, John doesn’t want to be involved with his ex or her newborn.

That’s why his ex and his ex’s parents have begun pressuring him to be involved in the child’s life, even though he personally has no blood relation, and he’s completely against that.

For some context, ever since he and his ex obtained shared custody of their children in court, his ex’s parents have been the ones who handled the childcare exchanges to ensure there was minimal tension around the kids.

So, he regularly speaks to them, and after his ex delivered her latest child, her parents suggested that he meet the baby and be involved in the child’s life because their “newest grandchild” could benefit from having “someone like him” in the picture.

“I told them it was a shame their daughter didn’t consider that before she cheated on me,” he recalled.

“They told me it wasn’t the innocent baby’s fault, to which I rolled my eyes at them and said, ‘It can’t be the baby’s fault, but the baby isn’t mine or family to me.”

Well, his ex’s parents didn’t like his response, and when they realized he hadn’t purchased anything for his ex’s newborn or even met the baby, they began giving him a hard time. This pushed him to contact his ex and inform her that, if her parents continued pressuring him, he’d file a modification with the court to have someone else handle their childcare exchanges.

Nonetheless, that still didn’t work, and his ex’s parents continued making comments about his lack of involvement in the baby’s life whenever they’d run into each other on the street or at the store. Then, things finally came to a head a few weeks ago.

It all began when his ex reached out and asked for $500 so she could buy formula, diapers, and rash treatment. He immediately said no, too, because his own kids were with him at the time, so he knew the products were intended for her newborn.

Even so, his ex proceeded to ask him for the money a second time, which he turned down again, and his ex’s parents berated him for it. In fact, they found him while he was purchasing paint at the store and freaked out on him for refusing to be in his ex’s baby’s life.

Apparently, they claimed that whether or not John was actually the baby’s father, his former best friend wouldn’t be a good dad. He, on the other hand, is already a father, and his ex’s parents believe that his kids and the baby could be raised together, given they are half-siblings.

They had the nerve to accuse him of being selfish when they supposedly knew he could “be better” and felt that if he didn’t embrace the baby, then his own children never would.

He, on the other hand, thinks it’s insane that he is being expected to be involved in the baby’s life in any way, shape, or form, let alone love the kid.

“The baby is innocent, but I am not a member of their family. They are my children’s half-sibling, but it doesn’t mean they are my child or anything by association. This is how I see it, anyway,” he vented.

Regardless, in the wake of all this drama, he can’t help but wonder if refusing to meet or be in the life of his ex’s new baby is really so crazy or not.

Should his ex’s parents step up and help support the baby instead of pushing him to? Is his ex’s baby his responsibility? What advice would you give him?

