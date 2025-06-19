He’s Upset That His Mom Is Trying To Make Him Take Classes To Qualify Him As A Caregiver For His Autistic Stepbrother

Jun 19, 2025
Portrait of a guy 16, 17 years old looking at the camera. Smiling teenager with crossed arms, on the road in the park, summer sunset background
Valerii Honcharuk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 17-year-old guy has two step-siblings: seven-year-old Ella and nine-year-old Jake. Three years ago, his mom enrolled herself, his stepdad, and Ella into special classes to help qualify them to be caregivers for autistic people, since Jake is autistic.

Aside from learning caregiving skills, it did address a wide range of topics regarding having loved ones on the spectrum.

He was forced to attend the classes, but he failed to pass, as he thought the whole thing was a joke and he didn’t want to be there. He was afraid to be pushed into babysitting Jake (and Ella as well).

“The other thing was that I resented all the changes we had to make for my mom’s husband and kids to move in, which accommodated Jake,” he explained.

“My mom’s husband said they wouldn’t move in together if I didn’t take the classes, which was also what I was hoping for. Clearly, that didn’t work.”

“And now they lost their regular babysitter who could take care of Jake, so the pressure is on me to take the classes and pass this time. I’m refusing, and I offered to live with a family member if they weren’t okay with my decision.”

His mom declined to let him move out and insisted she was not attempting to push him away. He responded that his mom needed to quit forcing him to go to the classes.

His stepdad weighed in, calling him a jerk and stating that Jake ‘deserves better.’ So, it is all about making him into a caretaker for Jake.

He told his stepdad that he had already made many accommodations for Jake, and he’s drawing the line at being his babysitter.

“My mom begged me to reconsider, and she told me the babysitting will be off the table. But to pass them, I want to learn how to interact with Jake better,” he continued.

He’s left wondering if he is mean for not wanting to take these classes and be a caregiver for Jake.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read



By Bre Avery Zacharski
