He Abandoned His Family After Finding Out His Son Wasn’t His

This 32-year-old man was married to his 32-year-old wife for 12 years. Nine years ago, his wife gave birth to their son, and he had no reason to believe that another man had fathered the little boy.

Sadly, he just learned not that long ago that his wife has been cheating on him, and he quite literally caught her in the act.

Unfortunately, he’s had a bad feeling that his wife hasn’t been faithful for quite some time, but he wasn’t able to gather the evidence until now. His wife was that good at lying.

He stayed with his wife for the sake of their son, but he moved into a hotel while they tried to work it all out. Now, his wife’s best friend is known for sleeping around, and one evening, he ran into her.

He ended up hanging out and grabbing drinks with his wife’s best friend, who then attempted to kiss him, but he didn’t kiss her back.

The following morning, his wife stopped by to see him, and they got into an enormous fight. Someone ended up calling the cops, and he was kicked out of that hotel.

“In the middle of all that, she told me that our son wasn’t even mine. At first, I just figured she was trying to hurt me, but after a while got a DNA test,” he explained.

“She was not lying, now for the worst part. After I found out, I tried to talk to her so we could figure out what to tell him. He already knows apparently his real father threatened to take her to court two years ago if she didn’t let him see the kid.”

“Apparently, she had been taking him to see his real dad once a month since, and I had no idea. I was devastated by him knowing before I did, and with everything that happened, so I just left that night and haven’t spoken to them in over six months now.”

