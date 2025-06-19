Her Husband Is Demanding She Cancel Her Work Trip Since He’s Recovering From A Hair Transplant

javiindy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman’s husband flew to another country to get a hair transplant, probably because medical tourism is cheaper than getting certain procedures done in America.

Now, she and her husband have two kids who are under the age of seven, and she has an anxiety-inducing career in corporate America. Her husband always fails to plan things in advance, so he only adds to her stress.

In two days, she’s set to leave for a work trip that will last a couple of days, and it’s extremely important that she’s there.

“He will be ‘post-op’ for three days by the time I leave. Last night he texted that he needed me to cancel my trip because ‘he is recovering from surgery,’ ‘put him first,’ and ‘I’m going to be beyond mad if you do this to me and do not put me first the one time I am asking,’ and if I go he won’t take the kids to school,” she explained.

“His head may be sore and bald, but it should not impede a pick-up and drop-off. My trip has been planned for about six months. His main gripe is that he will be seen so close to surgery.”

“He did not need to choose this date, and up until yesterday, this was the plan. He told me my ‘trip is stupid.’ I put everyone first, but I don’t think I need to stay home and miss something so important for this, and I also think it is selfish to be saying this to me.”

Her husband is forever ruining her plans with his lack of impulse control and his love of doing things at the very last minute.

She’s feeling upset that her husband expects her to call off her work trip when he really doesn’t need her to be home to help him, as he’s a capable adult.

She’s left wondering if she’s the selfish one or if her husband is.

