His Siblings Are Pleading With Him To Donate An Organ To His Abusive Dad And Save His Life

When this man, in his 20s, was growing up, he tragically suffered abuse at the hands of his dad, yet his siblings had a completely different childhood experience from his.

His siblings are eight years younger than him or more, and his dad never was horrible to them. His mom stood by and allowed his dad to abuse him.

“In her own way, she tried to be there for me. But she didn’t save me from him, and she sure…didn’t prioritize making my life better,” he explained.

“The abuse my father inflicted on me was physical and emotional, and it lasted my entire childhood. I know he never did the same to my siblings. They told me (and I know not everyone can see it), but I have witnessed him with them and the difference is night and day.”

“I’d even say he was a good parent to them, and if I didn’t exist, he could be called a good father overall. But I was there, and he did abuse and hate me. He didn’t care what happened to me.”

Now his dad is very sick and requires a transplant. His mom and siblings all got tested, but none of them are matches to be an organ donor.

Some of his dad’s friends, siblings, and children were tested as well, but they didn’t match either. His dad is currently on a transplant list, but his health is declining so quickly that it seems he won’t find a match in time.

His siblings begged him to be an organ donor for his dad, and they reiterated that his life is on the line here. His siblings realize how horrible his dad was to him, but they asked if he could donate for their sake.

“But they wanted me to do it for them instead of him. So they can have him for another however many years,” he added.

“They were pleading and frantic and even offered to make sure I got some money from our parents to make up for everything.”

“I felt bad for them and how awful they felt, but I told them I couldn’t put myself through something like that to save his life. I said even for them it was too big of an ask.”

Recently, his siblings brought up him being a donor yet again, and he still said he can’t do it. He’s not angry with his siblings, as he said before, how they grew up is so starkly different from how he did, so of course, they love their dad.

He’s having a tough time knowing if he was wrong to refuse to be a donor, since it would mean everything to his siblings.

