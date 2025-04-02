She Failed The Loyalty Test Her Fiancé’s Family Gave Her

artmim - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Loyalty tests are usually used in a romantic capacity to check if your partner has an interest in cheating on you, but this 28-year-old woman just had her fiancé’s family test her to see if she’s truly suitable for him as a wife.

Her fiancé is 30, and they have been dating for the last four years. Her fiancé proposed to her six months back, and she’s always known his family is full of intensity.

“They’re big on “loyalty” and “testing” people to see if they’re “worthy” of being part of the family. I always found it weird, but I figured it was just their thing,” she explained.

Over the weekend, her fiancé’s 33-year-old sister asked her to go to lunch with her. While they were at the restaurant, her fiancé’s sister announced that she had left her wallet at home, so she asked her to pay for their food.

She wasn’t bothered by that and had no problem paying for everything. Later on, her fiancé’s mom called him up to inform him that she had failed the lunchtime loyalty test.

Since she did not say she would pay instantly when her fiancé’s sister brought it up, that made her fail the test in their book.

“Apparently, they expected me to immediately insist on paying as a sign of generosity and commitment to the family,” she added.

“I laughed when my fiancé told me, thinking he was joking. He wasn’t. His family now thinks I’m “selfish” and “not the right fit.”

“My fiancé is upset, but he’s also asking me to apologize and “prove” that I care about them. I told him this whole thing is ridiculous, and I’m not going to play their games.”

Her fiancé is annoyed, his whole family is furious, and she’s left wondering if she’s a jerk for thinking this is entirely absurd and not buying into it.

What do you think, and what would you do if your partner’s family decided to loyalty test you?

