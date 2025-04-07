She Befriended A Girl Who Turned Into A Stalker, And After She Yelled At Her In A Restaurant, She Moved Into An Apartment In Her Building

A girl that TikToker Kirsten (@kir.a.lo) met on a networking app for finding friends turned out to be a stalker. Her name was Alex, and they went to a dive bar for their very first meeting.

She seemed super cool, sweet, and fun. At the end of the night, she asked Kirsten to share her location with her. In hindsight, it wasn’t a very good idea to do that with someone she just met.

They started hanging out more frequently, at least three or four days a week. Alex called and texted her every day.

They were also both single, so they wanted to go out and have fun. Alex introduced Kirsten to some of her other friends, and she really hit it off with one of the friends named Katie.

One weekend, Alex was out of town, so Kirsten asked Katie if she wanted to go out. While they were out at dinner, Kirsten checked her phone and saw that she had nine missed calls from Alex.

When Kirsten texted her back, Alex told her to stop what she was doing. She wouldn’t respond to any of Kirsten’s other texts.

Katie brushed it off, telling Kirsten to ignore Alex because she just didn’t like being left out. Kirsten did not hear from Alex for the rest of the weekend.

On Sunday night, she heard a knock at her door. It was Alex, and she had come to confront Kirsten about hanging out with her friends when she wasn’t around.

Afterward, Kirsten started to distance herself from Alex. But then, Alex started posting weird stuff on social media.

She was posting group pictures at first, but it turned into just posting pictures of the two of them. She captioned the pictures with things like “twin” and “soul mate.”

Kirsten was freaked out. She blocked Alex’s phone number and blocked her on social media. She didn’t hear from her for two weeks.

One night, Kirsten was on a date at a restaurant when Alex walked in. She thought it was just a coincidence, but she walked right up to their table.

Apparently, blocking her number did not prevent Alex from finding her location. Alex started yelling at her about what a terrible friend she was.

When she was finally done, Kirsten told her that she didn’t want to be friends anymore. Alex stormed out of the restaurant. A week later, she moved into the apartment down the hall from Kirsten.

