She Brought An Older Man To Easter Dinner To Get Back At Her Dad For Cheating With A Girl Close To Her Age

Dmitry Tsvetkov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Three years ago, this 18-year-old girl moved out of her house so she could attend a boarding school in another country.

Six years ago, her 45-year-old dad cheated on her 43-year-old mom with a woman who was only 20 back then. Her parents got divorced over her dad’s infidelity, and her dad has been with his affair partner since then.

“She’s only a few years older than me, and for the past few years, she’s been at every family holiday. She’s clearly only after his money, but he’s too stupid and stubborn to understand,” she explained.

“This year, for Easter, I flew back home and asked a friend of mine (38M) to come with me and pretend to be my boyfriend just for a few days at my home.”

This friend of hers is someone she met at a book club after she moved from Europe to America. He’s been an amazing father figure to her, and they’re very close.

Back when she had no friends, he would take her out to dinner and spend time with her so she wouldn’t feel lonely.

He just got divorced from his high school sweetheart, and she didn’t want him to be by himself on Easter, so she brought him with her.

Also, she thought this would be the perfect revenge to get back at her dad for blowing up their family for a girl who’s basically her age.

“After dinner, my dad pulled me aside and told me he felt uncomfortable with the situation,” she added. “I told him I didn’t do anything wrong and that, after him, love has no age.”

“He told me that I ruined everyone’s Easter by being selfish and bringing someone his age to dinner.”

“I flew back to school, but now I’m getting messages from a few relatives saying I should apologize to my dad and break up with my ‘boyfriend.’ I haven’t responded. I don’t think I’m in the wrong because he’s made my life uncomfortable since the moment he cheated on my mom.”

Do you think she owes her dad an apology?

