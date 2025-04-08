She Canceled Her Daughter’s Sweet Sixteen After She Humiliated Her In Front Of Her Ex-Husband And The Woman He Cheated On Her With

Valerii Honcharuk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A decade ago, this 39-year-old woman got divorced from her ex-husband after he cheated on her with the woman he’s currently married to.

It was a complete mess, sure, but she’s done her best to be polite to her ex and his new wife for the sake of their 15-year-old daughter.

Since the divorce, she’s become the primary parent to her daughter. She’s the one who takes her daughter to doctor appointments, and she’s the one who deals with anything school related.

“Her dad sees her like once a month, and when he does, it’s all Disneyland dad vibes. No rules, just vibes and gifts,” she explained.

“Anyway, I was planning a huge Sweet 16 for her. Like thousands of dollars; caterer, DJ, venue, the whole thing. She’s been hyped for months.”

“Then last weekend, we were at her dad’s house for some brunch thing his wife threw. I only went because my daughter asked me to. At some point, someone jokes about how much she looks like her dad, and she goes: “Yeah, guess I got lucky. Especially since she’s not even my real mom.” And points to me.”

It broke her heart to hear her daughter say those words. She felt humiliated, and all the guests at the brunch burst into laughter.

Her ex laughed at her expense, as did his wife and his parents. She just sat there, so puzzled as to why her daughter would do something like that, and in front of people who were rude to her for years on end.

Without making a scene, she mentioned to her daughter they would have a chat later. When they did speak, she demanded to know why her daughter said what she did. Her daughter replied that she was teasing and trying to be funny before telling her to chill out.

“I told her, “Cool. Then I guess you don’t need me to throw you a party, since I’m not really your mom anyway.” She thought I was bluffing. I wasn’t,” she added.

“I canceled everything. No venue. No dress. No photographer. I told her she can ask her real parents for a party. Now everyone’s saying I went too far. Her dad’s calling me bitter. His wife had the nerve to DM me and say I’m emotionally punishing my daughter. Even my sister thinks I should’ve just grounded her or something instead.”

“But I’m sorry, you humiliate me in front of people who disrespected me for years, and then act like I’m the one in the wrong? Nah.”

She canceled the party not to be mean, but to teach her daughter a lesson: words matter, and it also matters how you treat the people who are there for you every single day.

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for canceling her daughter’s party after she embarrassed her at the brunch.

What do you think?

