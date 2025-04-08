Her Husband Left Her For A Younger Girl, But Now He Wants To Meet Up And Talk To Her

Some time ago, this woman landed in a psychiatric facility for two weeks over her depression. She’s currently doing much better, and she’s beginning to come to terms with what’s occurred in her life.

Now, she spent seven years with her ex-husband, who has a career as an architect and travels nonstop for his job.

She and her ex-husband agreed not to have children together. Her ex was concerned that his work would prevent him from being a good dad, and he was also raised in an orphanage and was terrified about “passing down bad genes.”

She went along with that, but in hindsight, she should have asked her ex-husband about his desire to be child-free more. She loved her ex-husband so much that she was willing to go along with what he wanted.

“Two days before his 40th birthday (a celebration I had spent a month planning), he told me he was leaving,” she explained.

“He said he didn’t see a future with me and had met someone else at the gym—the same gym he never wanted me to join. She was in her early to mid-20s.”

“Months later, after our divorce, she messaged me to gloat that she was pregnant with his child. She made it clear it was out of spite—sent me disgusting, hurtful messages meant to crush me. He had told her I couldn’t give him kids. That was a lie. He didn’t want kids. At least not with me, I guess.”

Her ex never ended up marrying this girl, despite it being something this girl desperately wanted. Her ex did leave this girl recently, but he does pay her child support.

A friend she shares in common with her ex informed her that this girl is an atrocious mom who leaves her baby without any supervision, screams at her ex, and sleeps through feeding her baby because of the medication she’s on.

Her ex is seeking full custody of the child, and the craziest thing she learned is that her ex slapped this girl. Her ex never yelled at her or put a finger on her.

She let that friend know that she felt bad for that poor baby, but she was not interested in hearing about the details or getting involved in any way.

“Three days ago, he texted me out of nowhere. Apologized. Said he feels guilty for how he treated me and just wants to meet and talk—nothing more,” she added.

“The problem is…I still love him. And now I don’t know what to do. I don’t even know what I’m hoping for by posting this. Maybe I just needed to say it out loud.”

What advice do you have for her?

