She Cried In A Bathroom After Her Husband Called Out Her Weight And Embarrassed Her On A Double Date

One weekend ago, this woman and her husband went out on a double date with one of her husband’s female coworkers, Sally, and her husband, Jeff.

This couple is actually quite lovely, and they have even given them a hand around their house with some renovation projects.

She was excited to have a nice time with Sally and Jeff, especially since they have been so wonderful to her. An hour into grabbing drinks together, everything was going great.

They were playing a card game together, and Jeff mentioned that he was feeling hungry, so he asked if everyone wanted to grab dinner when they were finished.

Then Sally said something kind of weird to her, and asked her if she enjoyed food and eating.

“I thought it was a funny way of asking, so I played into the joke and said, ‘Oh god no! Who likes to eat food? Can you imagine?’ She cracked up,” she explained.

“There was some more joking about that. Then Jeff looked at my husband and asked, ‘What do you think? Does your wife like to eat?'”

“Now, I know Jeff’s comment can be perceived as not the greatest, but in the context, I understood he was playing into the joke about Sally asking a weird question, and my sarcasm about who doesn’t like to eat food?”

Her husband, instead of joking along or agreeing that they should get a bite to eat, simply pulled a look, stared at her body, and asked everyone if they had seen her.

He added that she obviously loves eating due to her weight. Ouch, right? She admits she’s on the heavier side, and she has had a tough time with her weight.

When those words left her husband’s mouth, Sally and Jeff could obviously tell that he had shamed her about her weight.

“His coworker gasped and said his name like, ‘How could you say that?’ But everyone was laughing as I was telling him, ‘Wow. That’s so awful,'” she said.

Sally jumped in and tried to take the blame for teasing as her husband giggled and admitted he wasn’t trying to call her fat, but it was too late.

Her husband is a jokester, but he didn’t comprehend how hurtful his words were. She did her best to downplay the situation, but she was deeply embarrassed.

She eventually got up to go to the bathroom, and as she made her way there, she could overhear everyone at the table talking about what her husband had blurted out.



“I went to the bathroom to cry because I never expected my husband to make a ‘joke’ like that and comment on my weight so publicly,” she continued.

“…Especially since he knows I’m sensitive about my weight and don’t feel that pretty because of it. I know sometimes couples/people can tease each other, but I don’t think it’s ever okay to tease someone about a topic they’re sensitive about.”

“You just don’t do that – the point is to tease and poke, not stab someone where it hurts or where they have an open wound.”

When she got back to the table, she smiled and acted as if she wasn’t hurt. She doesn’t think Sally or Jeff are at fault for her husband calling out her weight.

After she and her husband were by themselves later on, he did say sorry, but she wasn’t interested in a conversation.

Back at home, her husband gave her some space and has spent a couple of evenings since then sleeping on the couch.

“He bought me flowers and gave me a card that says I’m his Queen and he doesn’t have any bad thoughts about me and can’t live without me (I don’t agree with him not having any bad thoughts about me because clearly he does),” she said.

“He hasn’t tried to excuse his actions, which I appreciate, just listen to my feelings and say he understands, and he’s just so sorry. Since he hasn’t tried to argue against anything, it’s clear he knows how deeply he [messed] up and he’s scared this is the end of our relationship.”

“I’m just still so hurt and mortified and humiliated and don’t really feel comfortable eating around him.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

