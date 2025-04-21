His Wife’s Now Upset About Her Engagement Ring And Wants Him To Buy Her An $8,000 New One

Sunlight - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Four years ago, following a five-month-long engagement, this 30-year-old man and his 26-year-old wife went down to the courthouse and got married.

They have since gone on to have a child together, and his wife is pregnant with their second at the moment. They also bought a house not so long ago.

It seems they have a nice thing going, right? Well, he was recently blindsided when his wife began tagging him in ring content on social media.

Apparently, she now hates the engagement ring he bought her years ago and thinks he should go out and buy her a new one.

As for his wife’s engagement ring, he bought it for her because she loved it back then. It’s .25 carats; a natural diamond with a double banded halo that cost him $5,600.

His wife is interested in getting a new ring that costs $8,000, and it’s a 3.5-carat lab diamond set on a gold band.

He’s not sure if he should cave and buy his wife the new ring she wants since she constantly brings it up to him.

“I’m thinking we sell the first ring to help pay for the new one. I have $20k in savings, and spending my savings on another ring seems stupid, but I won’t hear the end of this new ring until she has a new ring,” he explained.

“It’s all she talks about. She’s upset every time she sees a ring she actually likes and wants to wear. She even stopped wearing her engagement ring altogether and just wears her wedding band. She’s very adamant about a new ring and keeps insisting that to be her push present.”

Sunlight – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski