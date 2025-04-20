She Disclosed Her Body Count To Her Boyfriend And It Wrecked Their Relationship

djile - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you can’t handle the burden of knowing the truth, it’s best not to ask questions, because as they say, ignorance is bliss.

One question that can certainly get couples into hot water revolves around body count, or rather, how many people you have respectively slept with prior to your relationship.

This 22-year-old woman has spent the last six months with her 26-year-old boyfriend, and they met through some mutual friends.

Her boyfriend is in the Army and active duty, but he’s stationed close to the town she’s from. She really hit it off with her boyfriend, and their relationship progressed quickly.

Two months into dating, she and her boyfriend were planning out the future together, such as talking about getting married and her moving with him when his job requires.

“He’s a good guy; respectful, driven, and has his life pretty together, but he’s also very traditional,” she explained.

“He’s said more than once that he wants ‘a good woman’ and has made comments about how ‘girls these days don’t value themselves.’ I usually let those remarks slide, but in the back of my head, I knew my past might not line up with his expectations.”

“Now, I’ve had my fun. Between college, casual flings, a few situationships, and just figuring myself out, I’ve slept with 43 people. I don’t regret it. I’ve always been safe, honest, and in control of my choices. My past shaped me, but it doesn’t define who I am today.”

Several weeks ago, her boyfriend got curious about her body count. She evaded his questions and pointed out that it wasn’t a key detail to discuss.

djile – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her boyfriend continued to ask her for information about how many guys she’s been with before him. She dodged him and dodged him, but he made remarks like he hoped she didn’t sleep with more guys than he has in his platoon, or he hoped she wasn’t like one of those TikTok girls who slept with 50 people.

But then, there was no way to avoid her boyfriend when he eventually said she had to tell him so he could understand ‘what kind of woman’ he was intending to create a life with.

“So I told him. Calmly, honestly. I said, ‘If you really want to know, it’s 43.’ He went completely silent. After about a minute he asked if I was joking. I said no,” she added.

“He got cold after that said he needed space, went back to base, and didn’t call for two days. When he finally did, he said he didn’t know if he could ‘respect me the same way,’ and that he always imagined settling down with someone ‘more selective.'”

“I told him I was selective I made choices that were right for me at the time. I told him if he wanted [someone pure], he should’ve said that on day one, instead of pretending he wanted honesty and maturity. He said I was being aggressive and ‘trying to justify a past I know he doesn’t agree with,’ and now we’re not talking at all.”

She’s curious if she shouldn’t have been honest with her boyfriend, since her body count has wrecked their relationship.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski