She Got Arrested For Something She Did Three Years Ago

Three years ago, when TikToker Abbie (@abbieofarrell) was 20 years old, she got a ticket for underage drinking with two of her best friends.

It was the most trouble she had ever been in during her whole life. She was terrified and hired a lawyer to take care of it all.

She paid him the full amount of $800, and they exchanged multiple emails. She was told that the case had been dismissed and thought the situation was over with.

Fast forward three years later, and Abbie was on the way to the bar where she worked for her late-night shift when flashing red and blue lights appeared behind her.

She pulled over into the parking lot of the bar. An officer came up to ask for her license and registration and then went back to his vehicle to run it.

At that point, Abbie thought her coworkers were playing a prank on her because everyone was standing outside of the building and watching her.

The cop asked her to step out of the car, grabbed her arms, and told her that she was under arrest. One of her coworkers ran up as she was being handcuffed and demanded to know what was going on. The officer told her that there had been a warrant out for Abbie’s arrest for three years.

Abbie started freaking out because she didn’t know what she was in trouble for. The cop called a female officer to the scene to pat her down and put her in the back of the squad car. Abbie was crying hysterically.

Finally, the cop explained that she was being arrested because she had failed to appear in court three years ago for the underage drinking ticket.

Abbie begged him not to take her to jail because she had hired a lawyer to take care of everything and was told the case was settled.

Unfortunately, she still had to go to jail. She was only there for an hour and a half, but it was the scariest time of her life. Her roommate was able to pay the $100 bail.

The next day, she called the lawyer and was told that it was all a big misunderstanding and it wouldn’t happen again. So, if you ever hire a lawyer, make sure to check in with them regularly and that things are actually taken care of.

