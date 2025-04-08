His Date Freaked Out On Him When He Left Her Alone In A Bar After She Drank Too Much

Yevhenii - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

How would you handle a bad date where the other person clearly had too much to drink? Would you stay or would you leave?

This 25-year-old man met a woman the same age as him on a dating app, and they arranged to meet up over drinks and food for their first date.

At 6:30 p.m., the time of their date, he walked into the bar where he was supposed to meet this girl, only to find that she was at the bar drinking already.

They moved over to a table, and an hour later, his date appeared to be tipsy, but they were having a great time, so he wasn’t too upset about it.

She was not hungry, but he was, so he got a couple of appetizers so he wouldn’t starve. The food arrived, and his date had several bites, and he mentioned that perhaps they should get something else.

This girl replied that when she drinks, she doesn’t feel like eating, and she kept on drinking from there until she began slurring her speech.

At that point, he knew he had to go home, so he paid for the bill and said he was happy to share his Uber to make sure she got home safely.

Instead, this girl suggested heading across the street to get one more drink at a different bar, which he said yes to as he was feeling a spark.

He insisted he had to get going shortly, as he had to get up early for work the following morning. Well, at that bar, this girl ordered a double Jack and Coke, plus two shots – one for each of them.

They both had shots and one drink, and he stated he was going to call a ride home, once more pointing out that he could share the ride with her if she wanted.

This girl asked him to stay, but he was very polite and said he did have to go home, but he would love to go out on a second date with her.

“This is when things went bad. I guess that last drink and shot really did her in because she was starting to get loud and obnoxious,” he explained.

“I tried multiple times to nicely tell her we should leave, but she kept flirtatiously saying things like, “Are you trying to take advantage of me? I’m not that kind of girl!” I even offered to order her own Uber home – separate from mine – but she told me she wasn’t ready to go home yet.”

“She then told me that if I stayed for one more, she’d come back to my place with me. I said no, thank you. I asked if there was anyone I could call to pick her up, but she said no.”

After his Uber got there, he reiterated to his date that he could make sure she got home, but she declined yet again.

She was starting to get angry at him and said he shouldn’t tell her what to do, even though he hadn’t done that. She called him a name and was beginning to draw the attention of other people in the bar, so he walked out and left her behind, as he was afraid to create a public problem.

It was 11 p.m. when he exited the bar, and he had to be up at 5 a.m. for his job, so it was a late night in his book.

“She was blowing up my phone for over an hour and cursing me out for leaving. I ended up blocking her and going to sleep,” he said.

“The next day, I woke up to 9 messages from her on Facebook Messenger. She had found my profile and called me every name in the book because I “abandoned her at a bar.” I ignored the name-calling and asked if she got home ok. She hasn’t responded.”

“I’m struggling a little because normally, I’d never do this to a woman. I have 2 sisters, and I’d hate for a guy to just leave them alone if they were that drunk. But at the same time, I don’t think it’s my responsibility to force her to leave. I tried multiple times, and she refused.”

What do you think?

