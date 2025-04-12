She Made Her Fiancé’s Daughter Cry At A Fancy Family Dinner After She Insulted Her

For nearly four years, this 32-year-old woman has been with her 38-year-old fiancé. Her fiancé has a 15-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, and his ex is still involved in his daughter’s life, but this woman isn’t exactly a parent.

Her fiancé’s ex is more into “wine and vibes” than being an actual mom to her fiancé’s daughter. She’s stepped in to help deal with doctor appointments and school-related items, helping her fiancé’s daughter deal with panic attacks, and cooking meals for her instead of ordering takeout for dinner like her mom does.

She has been good to this kid, but she has never tried to take her mom’s place; she’s simply been a stable, kind adult this kid could learn to count on.

Her fiancé’s ex forgot about her latest birthday, and she stepped in to help plan this girl’s party so it wouldn’t be a mess.



“Like I’ve seriously bent over backwards for this kid,” she explained. “Fast forward to last weekend. We’re at this fancy dinner with my fiancé’s family, first time his extended family has met me, so I’m trying to make a good impression.”

“Midway through, his daughter turns to me, smiles sweet as pie, and goes: “So how does it feel being a gold digger with a uterus? That’s what mom says you are.”

“Whole table stops. Someone chokes on their wine. I just sat there stunned for a second and said, “Oh, honey…I’m not your mom. I just happen to be the woman keeping your life together while she’s out getting her chakras aligned.”

Her fiancé was humiliated, and his daughter began sobbing before she got up and stormed out of the place. Later on, her fiancé expressed that he was upset with her for stooping down to his daughter’s level.

He thinks she owes his daughter an apology, since he feels she’s only a child parroting what she hears her mom say.

She doesn’t think she should have sat there silently after being massively insulted, and in front of her fiancé’s family, no less.

“I told him I’ve spent YEARS being disrespected and taking the high road, and maybe the real problem is that a 15-year-old is walking around thinking she can say things like that and not get clapped back at,” she continued.

“Now his family is split; some think I was too harsh, and others say I just finally said what no one else would.”

“So…[am I the jerk] for finally telling this girl I’m not her mom when she decided to come for me in front of the whole damn family?”

