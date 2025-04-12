She Thinks It’s Inappropriate Her Daughter’s Dance Teacher Invited Her To A Sleepover At Her House

This mom has a seven-year-old daughter who’s been enrolled in ballet lessons for the last three years. A year ago, her daughter joined a new dance school where she takes lessons twice a week, and she has six other girls in her class.

Her daughter’s dance teacher invited her daughter to a sleepover this week, along with the other girls she dances with.

“According to my daughter, the teacher told the girls that it’s a slumber party. The pitch apparently included McDonald’s, movies, and games,” she explained.

The invitation included the teacher’s address, a time to arrive, and a reminder to bring pajamas for the evening.

She thinks this is completely bizarre, as the teacher hadn’t spoken to her or the other parents about the sleepover first, and also, this teacher does not have kids of her own, nor a kid in the dance class.

She talked to a few of the other moms whose daughters got the exact same invitations. The dance school also didn’t say anything to her or the other moms about the sleepover, so she suspects this is something the teacher is doing all alone.

“Some of the girls seem to be excited, but my daughter is still anxious about spending the night away from us, so she wouldn’t be going even if I was OK with this – which I’m not,” she added.

“I have never spoken to this teacher about anything besides my child, nor do I know anything about her personal life or home.”

“I’ve been thinking of complaining to the dance school about this, because I’ve never heard of teachers doing this before, and I’m a little freaked out. But at least two of the other moms don’t seem to have a problem with it, and I can’t help but wonder whether I’m overreacting.”

Do you think she’s being too dramatic in thinking there’s something inappropriate about the sleepover?

