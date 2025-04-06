She Told Her Boyfriend He Needs To Find A Full-Time Job Since He’s Struggling To Paying His Share Of Their Bills

theartofphoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Three years ago, this 23-year-old girl began dating her boyfriend, who is three years older than she is. A year and a half ago, they decided to move in with one another.

They’ve held the same exact jobs since back when they met, and while she’s worked her way up at her company, her boyfriend has stayed stuck in the same place.

She makes $110,000 a year working full time, and her boyfriend makes $25,000 a year in his part-time retail position.

Although her boyfriend only works 20 hours every week, he has multiple hobbies and projects he works on, so he’s just as busy as she is.

Due to their salary differences, she came up with the idea that they shouldn’t split their rent and bills equally; they should pay in a way that doesn’t stress them out, so she pays more.

She’s always been respectful of the fact that her boyfriend doesn’t have an interest in working soul-sucking jobs, but lately, he’s been having a hard time financially.

“In the past, I’d say 8 months, he’s started feeling the cost of living crisis, and it’s starting to affect him,” she explained.

“He’s chewing away slowly at his savings, and stressing out about money so much. It’s unfortunate because his weekly pay of $400-$500 literally only covers his already reduced living expenses – I cover the groceries and any home expenses, etc.”

“He’s started getting behind on his rent/ bills side of things which has also put me out because I didn’t expect to be paying for 100% of our living expenses some weeks. In saying that, though, I understand COMPLETELY and am always super easy about it because I know it’s an awkward spot to be in.”

theartofphoto – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Over the weekend, her boyfriend has been acting pretty upset about his financial struggles, and she finally said that he needs to look into a full-time job.

She told him that if he doesn’t and keeps working part-time, it’s going to have a negative impact on their relationship.

Her boyfriend did hear her out and responded that he would begin seeking that 40-hour-a-week position. Although he agreed he needs to work more and come up with more money to contribute to their expenses, he’s irritated and sad about it.

He admitted he feels like he can’t do a single thing right, but she tried to get him to understand that’s not why she’s asking him to work more.

“I feel terrible that I’ve obviously bruised his ego. I always steer clear of saying anything like this because I know the fact that I make more than him and live a more professional life than him sometimes seems like it makes him feel small, so now I just feel like a POS,” she continued.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski