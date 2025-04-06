She Threatened To Leave Her Fiancé After He Secretly Gave His Homeless Family Thousands Of Dollars

BY-_-BY - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Not that long ago, this woman’s in-laws ended up homeless after their house got foreclosed on, but her mother-in-law kept that hidden from her and her fiancé.

If her mother-in-law had said something, she and her fiancé would have stepped in to help. While they’re not wealthy, they would have pitched in to ensure her in-laws could keep the house.

“Especially because she lives with her severely disabled husband, my fiancé’s father, and her disabled adult daughter. Now they’re all homeless, and we’re left scrambling,” she explained.

“When everything came to light and they got evicted, I immediately got them an extended stay hotel and paid for a week in advance.”

“While talking with my fiancé about how they were gonna pay to live in the hotel, I was told that their disability check would be used for housing.”

However, her fiancé continued to pay for a hotel and storage unit for his family without telling her about it. He used their joint bank account to pay for everything but never thought to mention it to her.

It took her a bit to realize there was money missing from their account since she’s so busy caring for their child and growing her business.

But yesterday, she took a look at their bank account and was horrified to see that her fiancé had secretly given his family $11,000 of their money.

She freaked out on her fiancé, drove to the hotel where her in-laws were, and informed them that none of her money would be used to support them any longer.

“I told my fiancé that if one more cent of our money was used, I will break the engagement and leave,” she said.

“It’s not that I don’t care about them. I do. But I feel betrayed that she hid the foreclosure from us, let the situation spiral into homelessness, and used me as a personal piggy bank.”

“This money that we have is to go to our new house that we were supposed to be buying, and also to my daughter’s school. I also feel disrespected that my fiancé went behind my back and used our money without asking.”

She does feel guilty that her in-laws will be homeless following her refusal to help fund their lives. It also makes her upset that her in-laws had millions of dollars, but her mother-in-law spent all that money like crazy, leaving them in a mess.

Do you think she’s wrong for no longer wanting to financially support her in-laws?

