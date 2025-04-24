She Wants To Dump Her Boyfriend Since He Wants To Play Dad To His Nephew

This 24-year-old woman has a 27-year-old boyfriend, and they’ve been dating for a bit more than four years so far.

Two months ago, they moved in with one another, so they are progressing in their relationship. Her boyfriend has a 20-year-old sister who gave birth to her son a year ago, and her baby daddy is not a part of their lives.

Her boyfriend opened up a savings account and started putting money away for his nephew as soon as he was born.

Her boyfriend’s nephew celebrated his first birthday a couple of weeks ago, and they had a wonderful time at the party.

“After getting home from the party, he asked me if we could talk; he proceeded to tell me that he was heavily considering moving back in with his parents so he could be there for his sister and her baby,” she explained.

“He said it was upsetting to him knowing that his sister’s BD wasn’t in the picture, and he wanted to do everything he could to be there for him and be the father he needs. He continued saying that the baby’s party made him realize how quickly time flies, especially with young kids, and if he wanted to be the good father he planned to be, he needed to be there for his ‘son’ as early as possible.”

“Him referring to his nephew as his son caught me off guard as I’d never heard him refer to him that way before, but that’s not really the issue here.”

The problem is, she is not interested in having kids, and she doesn’t want any around her constantly. When she first met her boyfriend, she made it clear to him she wanted to remain child-free, and she still feels that way.

Her boyfriend told her that he did not want children, but he clearly changed his mind. Oh, and her boyfriend is spending all of his money on his nephew, since he feels he should be responsible financially for him, as ‘that’s what a father does.’

Kind of weird he keeps referring to his nephew as his son and himself as a dad, isn’t it?

“I know most people would think that this is such an amazing quality to have, and I’m not saying it’s not, but it’s just not where I am in my life right now to have a child or be with someone with a child,” she continued.

“I genuinely don’t know if I’m valid for feeling this way, but it’s been bothering me. My bestie said I would be the [jerk] because he’s doing a good thing.”

“Do I need therapy? Am I wrong for thinking this way? Should I just get over it and stay with him and live my life with my boyfriend and a bonus son? [Would I be the jerk] if I broke up with him over this?”

