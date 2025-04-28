She Went To A Town That Didn’t Exist After Getting Stranded In A Rural Area

In 1986, TikToker Michele (@conniecairlines) was around 16 or 17 years old, living in New York. Her father was very strict and did not allow her to sleep over at other people’s houses, and they also could not sleep over at hers. So, of course, she was definitely prohibited from taking trips by herself.

One day, her friend in college told her that her roommates’ boyfriends were coming up and told her that she could hitch a ride with them to spend the weekend together. Miraculously, her father agreed to let her go. She hung out with her friends all weekend and had a great time.

On Sunday, Michele and the boys left later than they should have. By the time they were leaving, it was pretty dark outside.

They were on the road for a little while when one of the tires blew out. They were in upstate New York, and there were no streetlights around. They were surrounded by nothing but farmland and apple orchards.

They had passed a highway exit about 15 minutes ago, so they decided to walk back. After walking for a couple of minutes, they came across an exit.

This didn’t make sense because the last one they saw was still some distance away, and there was no way they had walked that far so quickly.

But they headed down the exit anyway. At the end of the exit, they saw a quaint little town. Since it was late, everything was closed except for a diner.

When they walked inside, they felt warm and welcomed. People were sitting around and chatting. It felt just like something out of a movie.

They explained to the waitress behind the counter that they had blown a tire on the highway. A guy sitting at the counter told them that he had a bunch of tires at his farm. One of the boys that Michele was with went to go check out the tires.

The waitress set a steaming cup of hot cocoa down in front of Michele. It was a large mug topped with whipped cream, and it tasted heavenly.

She never felt scared while she was in this town. After she drank her hot chocolate, she called her father to tell him that she would be late.

Then, she called her friend and told her about the quaint little town they were in. Her friend was confused, saying that there was nothing out there but fields.

The man came back with a tire and helped them put it on the car. He would not accept any money. The waitress also gave them a snack bag for the road. They made it back home safely.

Michele called her friend to let her know she was home. Her friend was looking at a map and could not find a town in the area where their car had broken down.

The next weekend, her friend made the drive and never came across any exit. Michele believes she encountered angels that night because of how warm, loving, and generous they were.

