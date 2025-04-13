She Wrecked Her Best Friend’s Proposal Because She Thought She Was Being Kidnapped

skyfotostock - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Four years ago, this 28-year-old woman’s 29-year-old best friend, Emily, began dating a 31-year-old guy named Chris.

She loves Emily to pieces and would do anything for her. She’s even been supportive of Emily’s relationship with Chris, although Chris is a weird man who’s not so easy to like.

“He loves surprises and stuff. Think flash mobs and scavenger hunts that no one asked for,” she explained.

Last weekend, she was hanging out with Emily, and they went for a walk to chat and catch up with one another. Suddenly, a white colored unmarked van rolled up next to them.

Two men with masks on leaped out of the van and snatched Emily. Emily began screaming, and she absolutely flipped out, as it seemed these men were attempting to kidnap her best friend!

She jumped into action, desperate to save Emily from these random strangers who had messed up their relaxing day.



“So I did what any sane, frightened human being would do; I grabbed my pepper spray (legal where I am) and yelled bloody murder and went wild,” she said.

“Sprayed one dude in the face, kicked another in the shin, and literally pulled Emily back by the coat while yelling for 911.”

“Turned out it was Chris and two of his buddies. They were attempting this strange “prank kidnapping into surprise proposal” situation cause Emily wanted a “proposal like in the movies.”

skyfotostock – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Chris was sobbing over the intensity of the pepper spray, and Emily was shaking. The cops got there, and it was complete and utter chaos.

Chris is furious with her and insists she wrecked one of the most important moments of his and Emily’s lives. He’s also saying that she humiliated him in public.

Emily does get why she lost it, but maintains she should have “read the room.” Nobody thinks she did the right thing, and everyone is making her feel like she was overdramatic.

All she wanted to do was save her best friend’s life, as she was under the impression this was a very real kidnapping attempt.

“But like how was I going to know?? It seemed real. She was crying, they had masks, and IT WAS A LITERAL VAN!” she exclaimed.

Do you think she’s somehow in the wrong, and what would you have done in her situation?

