She Wrecked Her Marriage Years Ago, But Now Her Ex-Husband Wants Her To Move In With Him

Yuliia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It was five years ago now that this woman cheated on her husband, breaking his heart and causing the end of their marriage.

She admits she was egotistical and disoriented back then, and she did not entirely grasp how much she hurt her husband.

As soon as she confessed to her affair, he packed one bag of his belongings and days later filed for divorce.

“He blocked me on everything and told me never to contact him again. I don’t blame him. I admire him for putting himself first when I hadn’t,” she explained.

“That moment became a wake-up call of my life. I began therapy and took a long, honest look at myself. I’ve been single and celibate since, not as punishment but because I needed to grow before being part of anyone’s life again.”

“I went to university, earned a degree, and worked on myself. But even with progress, I always carried a quiet ache. He was the kindest and sweetest man. Every year, on the anniversary of what happened, I felt it all.”

She unexpectedly ran into her now ex-husband seven months ago, and she felt a rush of regret, shame, and love.

She anticipated that he would not say hello to her, but instead, he gave her a hug, and she blurted out an apology.

She wasn’t looking for him to acknowledge her apology; she was just hoping he would see how she felt the weight of what she had done.

Her ex-husband wanted to know if she had changed her phone number. She hadn’t. He sent her a text not long after she ran into him, and he invited her to grab coffee with him. She agreed, and they spent hours catching up.

“He asked about the affair, and I answered everything honestly. He told me he’d forgiven me, but that the way he views relationships and women has changed,” she said.

“That hurt to hear, but I understood him completely. I also learned he has a three-year-old from a past situationship. I asked if we could try again. He said he was open to seeing how things go.”

So, for the last several months, she’s been dating her ex-husband. They’ve shared a lot of laughter and some tough realizations as well.

Their physical connection is incredible, and they’re so close on an emotional level as well. They’re doing sleepovers on the weekends, switching back and forth between their respective houses, and they have been rebuilding a real relationship.

“My lease ends in May, and he’s asked me to move in. I want to. More than anything. But I’m also scared. Not of loving him, but that maybe we’re moving too fast. I just want to do it right this time,” she continued.

What advice do you have for her?

