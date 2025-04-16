She’s 31 And Never Had A Boyfriend Since She Hasn’t Met Anyone Worth Being In A Relationship With

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Some people have been navigating crushes and heartbreaks since middle school, but 31-year-old TikToker Allie Duff (@alliejeanduffff) has never had a boyfriend in her life, successfully dodging the emotional turbulence that comes with relationships.

She used to feel ashamed about it because she didn’t want people to think she was a freak, but now, she knows that many people are in the same boat as her, and it’s actually pretty common.

At the end of last year, she went on a date and was asked why she had never been in a relationship, which is one of the most dreaded questions to get.

So far, she just hasn’t met anyone who was worth being in a relationship with. In the past, she had opportunities to get into relationships, but she put up a wall to protect herself because she didn’t want to get hurt. She also refuses to settle for less than she deserves.

Additionally, Allie mentioned that she would love to have a partner, but she needs to find someone who checks all her boxes. In the meantime, she is learning to love herself and continuing to grow her independence.

Overall, she is not bitter or desperate by any means. In fact, she is thriving and living out her days in peace. It’s all a matter of waiting for the right person to come into her life.

In the comments section, many TikTok users could relate to Allie’s thoughts, as they were also in their 30s and hadn’t experienced being in a relationship before. Most of them have made peace with their situation.

“I hate that people think it’s a requirement in life to be in a relationship. If someone is single, so what? Why does it bother them so much?” questioned one user.

“31, never had a boyfriend, and also have never been kissed. I used to be embarrassed, but not so much anymore,” commented another.

“I just turned 32, and I’ve never been in a serious relationship. I tried dating apps at the beginning of the year. The men on there made me realize I am content with my single life,” shared a third.

