She Feels Guilty For Keeping It A Secret That Her Baby Sister Is Actually Her Daughter

sergeyzapotylok - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back when this woman was 15, she ended up pregnant. She was scared, and the father of her child was an older man who vanished and didn’t want to be involved.

Her mom and dad are quite traditional and conservative, so when they learned of her pregnancy, chaos erupted.

Her parents did not make her adopt her baby or kick her out of the house; they instead told her that she was not old enough to be a mom herself, and so, they would raise her child and pretend she was her baby sister.

She stayed in the house throughout the duration of her pregnancy, and after she gave birth, her mom and dad didn’t allow her to see the baby for two days.

“When I finally did, they had already named her, dressed her, and told the neighbors she was their surprise “late-in-life baby.” Everyone believed it,” she explained.

“She’s 9 years old now. To the world, she’s my bubbly little sister. To me… she’s my daughter. I’ve watched her first steps, first words, school plays, and heartbreaks, all while pretending I’m just her sibling. Sometimes I slip and call her “my baby,” and people just laugh it off. But it kills me.”

“The guilt, the silence, the pretending, it’s eating me alive. I want to tell her. I want to hug her and say, “I’m your real mom. I never stopped loving you.” But I don’t even know where to begin. My parents would disown me. The lie has gone on too long.”

Occasionally, she pens letters to her daughter, hoping that one day she will present them all to her when she’s old enough to learn the truth.

Perhaps her daughter will come to hate her for keeping this all a secret, and there’s also the possibility that she hates her mom and dad, too, for it.

sergeyzapotylok – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Do you think she should tell her the secret when she’s at the right age to know?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski