She’s Upset That She’s Being Asked To Help Pay For Her Friend’s Bridal Shower

Saida - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Do you find it weird that normally, when someone is asked to be a bridesmaid, the bride doesn’t discuss the financial obligations up front?

There would be a lot less drama surrounding weddings if it became a common practice to make sure there were no financial surprises.

This 26-year-old woman is currently a bridesmaid for one of her friends. Her friend pretty much chose to move ahead with her wedding on a whim, and it took two months to put the whole thing together, which is a pretty aggressive timeline.

Now, she’s eight months pregnant, and her baby shower was held over the weekend. Her friend’s wedding will be happening as May comes to a close, and she’s supposed to give birth three weeks before.

Perhaps she should have declined to be in the bridal party due to her pregnancy, but that’s not the issue here, and she already bought her dress.

Anyway, early this morning, she got a text in the bridesmaid group chat informing all the girls have to come up with $60 to help pay for the cost of the bridal shower.

“Sure, $60 isn’t all that much. But…why am I expected to contribute to funding a bridal shower, when the bride and family are typically financially responsible for the shower?” she wondered.

“Bachelorette? Sure, I understand that, of course. But honestly, that isn’t in my budget as we are having to pay for the birth of our baby and I am going on maternity leave this week. That leaves me with an unknown chunk of time of no earnings until SDI kicks in.”

She has yet to reply in the chat, as she wants to take the time to craft a message back that’s thoughtful. She is also terrified of causing drama by being honest in not having $60 to contribute.

Saida – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

So far, the wedding has been expensive with her dress and the presents she had to get for the wedding itself and the shower.

She’s tight on cash at the moment and she’s struggling with how to convey that in a way that doesn’t make the bride mad.

“And why should your bridesmaids be financially burdened by something that you can’t afford or didn’t spend the time to save for?” she questioned.

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for not putting up the money for the bridal shower.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski