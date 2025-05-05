5 Of The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs

Some Zodiac Signs Are The Opposite Of Humble

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Some zodiac signs are born to shine. They like to show off, hog the spotlight, and are the biggest attention-seekers you’ll ever meet.

They aren’t exactly known for being humble. We’re talking about the star signs that have to stop and stare at themselves on every reflective surface.

Here Are 5 Of The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs

Sometimes, these qualities are part of their charm, but when they wholeheartedly embrace being a narcissist, it’s no longer all fun and games.

Narcissists will do whatever they need to do in order to get what they want, and that includes hurting others. They tend to lack empathy and believe they are better than everyone else. Here are the top five most narcissistic zodiac signs.

1. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos are often full of themselves and think that they are always the smartest ones in the room. They may be so adept at lying due to their intelligence.

Virgos want everything in their lives to be perfect, which is a classic trait of a narcissist, and will stop at almost nothing to achieve this.

2. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

As for Taurus, they believe they deserve more than most people and that they’re worth fighting for. They also have the ability to talk people into doing things they wouldn’t normally do.

In addition, this sign is stubborn and can become set in their ways, placing their own needs above others and insisting that their approach is best.

3. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

It’s not hard to see a Leo as a narcissist. Leos are governed by the sun, the center of our solar system, so of course, they believe that the world revolves around them.

As a result, they feel justified to do whatever they want. They are natural-born leaders and come off as very confident. However, they are secretly insecure. They can become defensive or aggressive when their ego is bruised in order to protect their self-worth.

4. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios are not that narcissistic if they’re in a good place in their lives, but if they’re not, you better watch out. They can become very focused on revenge when they’ve been hurt or betrayed.

They are cold and calculating, not caring who gets hurt when carrying out their revenge. They are also skilled at cutting people off and completely erasing them from their lives.

5. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

This sign won’t tolerate being called a narcissist. To them, they’re just independent, but it’s to the point that they only consider their own wants.

They are cold and aloof and may seem to want to help people, but not if there are too many feelings involved. They will take advantage of others to meet their goals and possibly only do charity work for attention.

