He Lied To His Daughter And Said Her Mom Died Because She Wants Nothing To Do With Her

I couldn’t imagine walking away from your child, starting a new family, and never speaking to your firstborn again.

Sadly, that’s what happened with this man’s daughter. One weekend, his ex-wife dropped off their daughter with him (who was five at the time), and she never returned.

His ex never warned him or called him to say she was done being a mom. She just vanished into thin air, and he was left picking up the pieces of his daughter’s broken heart.

He spent a long time telling his daughter that her mom was away somewhere, but she would definitely call her soon to check in.

However, that never happened. An entire year went by, and he heard nothing from his ex. Then two years had passed.

“And every birthday and Christmas and kindergarten graduation, my daughter would ask if Mommy was coming,” he explained.

“And every time, I’d say, ‘She’s busy,’ or ‘She loves you very much.’ But I watched something in her dim over time.”

“When she was eight, I finally told her that Mommy passed away. I couldn’t stand the hope in her eyes anymore. I couldn’t keep lying to her and watching her get crushed every time she thought a knock on the door might be her mom.”

That evening, his daughter cried herself to sleep, and he did the exact same thing. His ex is not dead; she’s very much alive and well.

His ex lives in a different state, she got married to a new man, and then she gave birth to a second child, who is currently a toddler.

His ex does send him child support without fail, but she has not so much as mentioned their daughter in more than four years.

“I know lying was wrong. But it was either let her keep hoping for someone who didn’t want her, or give her closure. And I still don’t know if I chose right,” he concluded.

Do you think he handled this in the best way?

