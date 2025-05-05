She Offended Another Mom By Not Allowing Her Daughter To Have A Sleepover

Don’t you think it’s important to make sure you’re comfortable with a sleepover situation before allowing your child to leave your sight?

This 35-year-old woman has a 9-year-old daughter named Lily, and not that long ago, Lily was asked to sleep over at another girl’s house.

Lily is in the same class as this other girl, and Lily was absolutely thrilled about the sleepover invitation. She felt uneasy about it, as she doesn’t know the other girl’s parents, Tara and Mark, too well at all.

“We’ve only met briefly a few times at school events, and I haven’t had a chance to really get to know them beyond pleasantries,” she explained.

“What made me uncomfortable was that Tara mentioned in passing that she and Mark would be out for most of the evening, leaving the kids with a teenage babysitter.”

“I’ve also heard some concerning things about their previous parties (nothing major, just things that made me raise an eyebrow).”

She told Lily about her reservations, yet Lily pleaded with her to say yes to the sleepover. As for Tara, she promised the evening would go off without a hitch.

She was still uncomfortable about Lily spending the night at another girl’s house when the parents would not be around.

So, she told Tara that Lily was unable to attend the sleepover, and Tara got offended when she declined the invitation.

“She said I was overreacting, and that it was just a sleepover with ‘a few other kids’ and that ‘everyone is invited to be part of the fun,'” she continued.

“She also mentioned I was being ‘overprotective’ and ‘ruining Lily’s chances to socialize.’ My family and a few friends think I might be overreacting as well, but I just feel that it’s my responsibility to keep my daughter safe, even if it means disappointing her.”

“[Am I the jerk] for refusing to let my child attend a sleepover at a house I’m not comfortable with?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









