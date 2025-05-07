7 Cat Breeds That Act Like Your Best Friend

spyrakot - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Not Every Cat Fails To Be Friendly

New Africa – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Not all cats are cold, calculating creatures. In fact, some felines will greet you at the door like a dog and snuggle up next to you at all hours of the day.

A cat’s personality depends on a variety of factors, including how early it was socialized and where it lived as a young kitten. Genetics plays a huge role as well.

Here Are 7 Of The Friendliest Cat Breeds

Nina/peopleimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Certain cat breeds are friendlier than others. While felines might not win the title of “man’s best friend” anytime soon, there are cats that rival the average pooch. Here are the top seven friendliest cat breeds, in no particular order.

1. Siamese

starush – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

You can always count on having a good chat with a Siamese cat, as these felines are known for being very talkative. They are easily recognizable with their bright blue eyes and dark faces.

They have boisterous personalities and are quite fond of humans. They are also among the world’s oldest cat breeds, mentioned in Thai manuscripts dating as far back as 1350 A.D.

2. Sphynx

spyrakot – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The Sphynx embraces the spotlight despite its unconventional appearance. This kitty has saggy, wrinkled skin and lacks fur, which is part of what makes it so friendly and cuddly.

Since they don’t have any fur, Sphynx cats like to seek out humans for their warmth. Owners of the Sphynx should be prepared to give it a little extra attention.

3. Ragdoll

Christoffer – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The ragdoll was first bred in the 1960s, making it a relatively new cat breed. These soft, furry kitties have captured the hearts of humans all over the globe.

They love to spend time with their owners and stay relaxed when held. They have a docile nature and striking blue eyes.

4. Scottish Fold

waldemarus – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

First bred in Scotland in the 1960s, the Scottish fold has unique ears that fold forward and downward. They are very willing to participate in activities with the family and develop a strong bond.

Its appearance may draw the eye, but its sweet, playful, and affectionate nature is what has cemented the Scottish fold as one of the most popular cat breeds.

5. Persian

Andreas Gradin – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The Persian cat is known for its fluffy coat and its love for long naps. These felines are one of the friendliest cat breeds in the world.

They are smart and enjoy playing with people but are not as energetic as other breeds. They would be the ideal companions for readers, families with kids, and those who like to cuddle up for hours.

6. Maine Coon

otsphoto – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The Maine coon has a reputation for being a gentle giant and has often been called “the dog of the cat world.” They are believed to have first emerged in the state of Maine.

They are loyal and love to cuddle in your lap despite their large size. In addition, they are highly intelligent, so make sure to keep them mentally stimulated.

7. Burmese

Julija – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Burmese cats are curious and enjoy perching on windowsills to observe the world outside. They are friendly with humans and always want to know what you’re up to. They are one of the most affectionate cat breeds around and make great family pets.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan