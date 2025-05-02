Her Elderly Waitress Could Hardly Walk Around The Restaurant She Went To, So She Set Out To Help Her Retire

BGStock72 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Most people dream of retiring with a margarita in hand as they lounge around on a beach with sand between their toes.

But for one hardworking waitress, her retirement plan was looking more like tips and sweeping up crumbs until the internet decided to rally behind her and help her reach the retirement she so greatly deserves.

When TikToker Tamie Konzier (@tamie.lynn) and her son went to a local chain restaurant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, they met an 81-year-old waitress named Betty who could hardly walk.

“We heard her tell the table next to us, because they asked why she was still working, that she only makes $910 a month from social security, and she has to still work because her bills exceed $910 a month,” said Tamie.

She then explained that she would return to the restaurant and give Betty any proceeds that she made from videos about her.

In the viral video, which received 12.2 million views, she noted that she left a $40 tip for Betty because that was all the cash she had with her at the moment.

After the initial video went viral, Tamie set up a GoFundMe account to help Betty retire. In a follow-up video, she addressed comments from those who were concerned that Betty would not be getting the money.

Tamie explained that she had helped Betty get lawyers to handle the substantial amount of money raised so far.

Right now, the donations are at $334,560, surpassing the goal that was set at $25,000. They are in the process of setting up a trust fund for Betty so that her social services will not be affected.

Several TikTok users highlighted the injustice of older people working when they should be enjoying the last years of their lives.

“I’m a Canadian, and when I visited the States, I was SHOCKED at the amount of seniors still working and working grueling service jobs. SHOCKED! The USA should be ashamed,” commented one user.

“I hate that seniors have to work because life is so unaffordable! My auntie is still working at 77!” exclaimed another.

“It is just not right!! This is not how our elderly that have spent their whole lives working should be treated!” pointed out a third.

The GoFundMe is expected to close at the end of April. If you would like to donate to Betty, visit the link here.

