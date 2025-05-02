He’s Calling Off His Wedding Since His Fiancée Lectures Him About How He Spends His Money

I wonder how many people out there wish they had the bravery to call off their weddings? For the last three years, this 27-year-old man has been with his 24-year-old fiancée.

More than a year ago, he got down on one knee and proposed. He and his fiancée both make excellent money working in the healthcare industry.

“I have been pretty fortunate in my life, I have a modest home that’s paid off, two cars, am putting money away for retirement, and am in low debt to my income and savings,” he explained.

“Despite that, she still acts like I’m an idiot with my money just because I like to spend it within my means. I’ve grown resentful.”

“Last year, I put a big down payment on a dream car of mine, and it led to a huge fight. It’s mostly blown past now, and she actually ended up liking the car (lol), but it’s stuck with me.”

His fiancée pays for her student loans and personal expenses, and that’s it. He’s the one who pays for every bill in their home and pretty much all of the dates they go on.

If he buys anything for himself, his fiancée is quick to lecture him about how he could have picked a better item or could have spent less money.

It’s finally dawned on him that he doesn’t want her input, and he’s sick and tired of her disagreeing with him when it’s his own money to spend.

“She also wants me to help her pay her loans off, even though the payments are pretty small, and it’s not as if she has many expenses of her own,” he added.

“I can’t marry this person. My mom recently gifted me a sizable chunk of money, and my first thought wasn’t ‘Wow, this is so nice!’, it was ‘Oh, I better donate or get rid of this somehow without my fiancée knowing because she’ll hate on any idea I have for the money.'”

“I love her, and besides this, we have a great relationship, but I’m going to have to end it. She needs to find someone whom she can take the financial reins for. It’s going to be messy considering how much we’ve intertwined our lives, but I am looking forward to my next chapter.”

He’s not down for counseling, he’s just over his fiancée. Their wedding date is coming up in less than one year, and he can’t see them agreeing about money by that point in time.

Additionally, he no longer feels like marrying her is a good idea. He thinks she should find a man who is totally convinced she’s the one, and that is not him.

What advice do you have for him?

