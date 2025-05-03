Her Mother-In-Law Used Her Photos To Catfish Men On Dating Apps

mimagephotos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A TikToker named Idalis Lago (@idalislago) is sharing a story a woman sent her about how her mother-in-law used her photos to catfish men on dating apps.

She and her husband were on a double date with her best friend and her husband. They were having a great time when her best friend’s husband suddenly received a text message from one of their mutual friends, asking if he knew that she was on a dating app.

They all started laughing because they knew there was no way she would ever be on a dating app. They asked the mutual friend for a screenshot of the dating profile.

It contained a bunch of her pictures and details about her that only the people closest to her would know, such as her hobbies, her favorite places to shop, and her height.

Her husband told the mutual friend to start talking to this person pretending to be her and see what would happen.

So, they started chatting, and this person shared events that had really happened in her life. The group tried to figure out who could’ve created the profile.

As the days went on, the mutual friend continued having conservations with the individual. On the third day, they agreed that the mutual friend should ask this person out on a date. Of course, she came up with all different kinds of excuses not to meet up.

On the day that the mutual friend asked this person out, she and her husband were at her mother-in-law’s house for Easter dinner.

Her mother-in-law was on her phone the entire time. It was unclear who she could be texting because the whole family was at her house.

As she was helping put away leftovers, she heard a notification pop up on her mother-in-law’s phone. When she looked at the screen, she saw a message from the mutual friend. She realized that her mother-in-law was pretending to be her.

She proceeded to act like nothing was wrong. Then, she quietly informed her husband about the discovery she had made.

Her husband grabbed his mother’s phone, acting like he was just going to send himself pictures of the family from dinner.

He went through the phone and found out that his mother had three dating apps with his wife’s face. When he confronted his mother, she responded that she was just trying to test their relationship. However, they had been married for 15 years and never had any issues with anyone before.

They no longer speak to the mother. They are still in contact with the father because he had no idea this had been happening. Now, her husband’s parents are on the verge of getting a divorce.

