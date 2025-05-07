7 Smallest Cat Breeds For People Who Appreciate Pint-Sized Pets

Have You Been Looking For A Pint-Sized Pet?

Small cat breeds are ideal for people who live in apartments and love to have tiny kitties on their laps. These cats may come in pint-sized packages, but they’ve still got just as much sass as their larger cousins. They are small enough to curl up in teacups and can fit perfectly on your laptop keyboard.

Here Are 7 Smallest Cat Breeds

Here are seven cats that stay the size of a kitten forever; it’s impossible not to fall in love with their petite paws and miniature meows. Enjoy meeting these adorable little felines!

1. Munchkin

The munchkin is the world’s shortest cat breed. It has short legs due to a naturally occurring genetic mutation, giving it a height of seven to nine inches. They weigh between six and nine pounds. Munchkins are super friendly and active, although they aren’t the best at jumping up high, of course.

There is some controversy about whether it is ethical to continue breeding the munchkin because of potential health issues that can affect their spine and chest.

2. Singapura

Weighing in at just four to eight pounds, the Singapura takes the crown for being the smallest cat breed. It originated from Singapore and was brought to the United States in the 1970s.

Singapuras are known for their tiny frame and bright, captivating eyes. They are playful and adventurous despite their small stature, climbing and exploring their surroundings. Due to their compact size, they can be prone to obesity, so regular exercise and portion control are important.

3. Cornish Rex

With long legs and a slender torso, the Cornish rex appears bigger than it actually is. These cats stand at 11 to 15 inches tall, but they only weigh six to 10 pounds.

They have unique features, such as oversized ears and a curly coat. They are also athletic and love to be held. This breed originated in England but has been gaining popularity around the world.

4. Devon Rex

The cousin of the Cornish rex, the Devon rex is sometimes called a “pixie cat” because of how teensy it is. As a fully grown adult, the Devon rex weighs between just six and nine pounds.

These eternal kittens are social and affectionate. They also have a mischievous side, and you won’t be able to help laughing at their antics.

5. American Curl

The American curl has a silky coat, and most notably, ears that curl back at a 90-degree angle. They are petite, growing up to a maximum weight of 12 pounds.

Females are usually lighter, weighing eight pounds or less. They are curious and loving toward their humans but are not really the type to be lap cats.

6. Japanese Bobtail

The Japanese bobtail only weighs five to 10 pounds. It has a short and tufted tail that resembles a fluffy pom-pom, which was formed from a natural genetic mutation. This breed originated in Japan; they were tasked with the job of ridding the streets of rodents in the early 1600s to protect the silk trade.

Today, they love to interact with humans. They are energetic during the day but like to wind down at night and snuggle up to their owners.

7. LaPerm

LaPerms weigh about five to eight pounds. They have curly hair that looks like they just got a perm. This breed was developed in Oregon in the early 1980s.

Their coiled fur is the result of a natural genetic mutation that formed from cats bred for pest control. They have a reputation for being affectionate, curious, and active, so they’ll need to burn off some energy each day.

