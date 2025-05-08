Her Neighbor’s Son Lives In A Tent, And He’s Been Terrorizing Her Family Over A Property Line Dispute

About six months ago, TikToker Paige (@paigebensonnn) and her family purchased a piece of land in California.

The land was located between her house and their next-door neighbor’s house. Paige and her family wanted to put up a fence on the border to make their yard bigger.

So, they got the property surveyed and found out their neighbor was trespassing onto their land by over 10 feet.

They let their neighbors know that they wanted to put up a fence and had gotten the property surveyed. Then, they kindly asked them to move their things, which included several large sheds and a tent that the son lived in.

However, the neighbors refused to budge. They claimed it was their land because they had been living there for over 20 years.

The son who lives in a tent in their backyard has been retaliating against Paige and her family by firing BB guns at their dogs. They contacted the police, who have been around dealing with the son constantly.

One night, “Tent Boy” stole a chair from Paige’s yard, so they called the cops. However, the cops couldn’t do anything about it because there was no substantial proof that the individual had crossed the property line. They essentially did not believe that it was Paige’s property.

Paige and her family had their property surveyed twice by different companies, and the boundary markers were the same each time. The surveys still had to be approved by the city, and they were still waiting on the official documentation.

Tent Boy ended up burning the chair in his fire. After that incident, Paige’s husband pointed out that he could just start moving items off their property.

He began moving a pile of tires off to the side, which is when Tent Boy came out and attacked him with a baseball bat.

The police blamed Paige’s husband for moving the tires and believed that he was the instigator. They dismissed the video of the attack that Paige had recorded, saying that it didn’t look like Tent Boy was hitting her husband.

Paige and her husband took the situation to court. However, they were denied a restraining order against Tent Boy.

They had not been expecting this outcome because they had plenty of evidence against him for doing heinous things. Hopefully, the situation can be resolved soon and Tent Boy experiences the consequences of his actions.

