A Kid On Her Flight Stabbed Her Sister With A Fork

Chalabala - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Air travel can be overwhelming, what with all the turbulence, delays, and the passenger next to you invading your space and hogging both armrests. But have you ever been stabbed with a utensil while flying?

During her flight, TikToker Donnitta (@donnitta_renee) witnessed a little girl walk up to her sister, who was sitting in the aisle seat, and stab her with a fork.

In the viral video, which has received 18.6 million views, Donnitta can be seen holding her sandal and raising it in the air to ward off the girl as she tried to get the attention of a flight attendant.

They were in the middle of a 14-hour flight on Qatar Airways to New York. Apparently, the girl, who appeared to be about four years old, started to get restless just a few hours in.

So, of course, she was going around the plane playing with other people’s stuff. In another video, Donnitta added that this behavior continued for seven of the 14 hours.

At one point, the girl somehow got hold of a fork and walked over to Donnitta’s sister. She proceeded to stab her sister and wandered away. The sisters alerted one of the flight attendants about the incident.

The flight attendant ended up taking away the fork. They also weren’t sure where the parents were since the woman sleeping in the seat next to the kids was not their mother.

In the comments section, many TikTok users agreed that the child should not have been wandering around the plane by herself and that the parents would learn what true responsibility means soon enough if they kept letting this kind of behavior fly.

“Parents won’t watch their children but then blame others when something happens to them,” pointed out one user.

“See, my problem with kids on planes is not the children but the parents who want to put their headphones on and pretend like they don’t have a small child to entertain,” commented another.

“As a mom, if you don’t teach your kids, someone else will. Why are they free range on the plane??” questioned someone else.

