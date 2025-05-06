Her Husband Left Her For A Teen Girl He Met Online

Sasint - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

How would you feel if your partner left you for someone they met online? A month ago, that’s what happened to this 27-year-old woman.

Her 29-year-old husband met a 17-year-old girl online and promptly walked out on her and their two little kids, who are six and four.

She was absolutely blindsided when her husband left, as he was nothing but an absolute gentleman throughout all of their time spent together.

“They communicated for a year before he finally jumped ship. In his hurry to leave his family, he forgot to delete everything on the computer,” she explained.

“Being the traditional housewife, I took care of the home and our children while he worked and financially supported us.”

“We live in a small town with a population of roughly 500, where there are no opportunities unless you’re a commercial fisherman.”

She managed to land a remote customer service role that pays her about $500 every week, but she doesn’t see how she can support herself and her kids on that alone.

She has applied for government assistance on a temporary basis, but that’s taking a long time to come through for her.

She doesn’t have any options locally to help her, as the closest food pantry is located 26 miles away from her home and is only open once per month.

Sasint – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I honestly have absolutely no idea what to do. My children think their father is out on one of his 3-month shrimping trips, and I haven’t had the heart to tell them otherwise yet,” she added.

“All they understand is that there is not enough food on the table and that their mother cries all the time. I have absolutely no energy or motivation for myself, but I’ve got to do something for my children.”

As soon as she receives benefits, her plan is to move back to a major city she’s from and go back to college, but she can’t do that yet.

In the meantime, she managed to find a pro bono divorce attorney who is helping her file for divorce, because there’s no way she’s going to wait around for her husband to come home.

She absolutely hates her husband for doing this to her and their kids, and she’s not sure what else he could be planning on doing to put them in an even worse situation.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski