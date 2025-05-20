He Says He Was Fired After Kids Sang Along To The Piano Songs He Played At A Luxury Hotel

Getting fired is never fun, but getting fired for no good reason is just absurd. David DeWolfe (@daviddewolfemusic) is a pianist, and he’s on TikTok discussing how he was fired from a gig at a luxury hotel after kids started singing along to the music he was playing.

So, David was hired by the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Canada to play the piano for a month and a half. He was told that he would be playing and singing “top 40’s classic rock” in the grand foyer to create a nice atmosphere for guests to enjoy.

The audience’s response to his music started off strong. People clapped after every song he performed. Everyone was singing along, tapping their feet, and seemed to be having a great time.

About an hour and a half into the show, a manager came up to David and instructed him to stop singing and continue playing “background piano music” only.

He adhered to the request for the next few days. When Saturday rolled around, the place was packed with families.

At one point during the show, a little girl and her brother approached him. They asked if he could play the song “Roar” by Katy Perry.

Of course, David started playing the song, and the kids sang along. This triggered a large group of children to run up and join in the sing-along.

Parents began recording videos, and soon enough, David was receiving song requests left and right. Everyone was having a blast, cheering and applauding after every song.

After the show, he talked to the manager, who told him that the performance was “awesome.” Other staff members complimented him as well and were happy to see such positive energy at the resort.

David also pointed out that he did not do anything he wasn’t supposed to. All he did was play “pretty piano music” like he was told. He never encouraged guests to sing along—they had done so of their own accord.

The next day, as he was getting ready for another show, he received a phone call from his booking agent. Apparently, the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge no longer needed his services.

He was instructed to pack his bags and leave the premises right away because he had not been hired to do “piano karaoke.”

Even the staff members were shocked that he was fired from the resort. David did not believe he had done anything wrong and that getting fired without notice was a breach of the contract he had with the hotel.

His booking agent told him to remove all social media content that mentioned the hotel’s name, but he is refusing to, especially since he still has not received any type of apology or explanation.

